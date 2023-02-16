ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,917 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,855,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.28. 420,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,348. The stock has a market cap of $456.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $504.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

