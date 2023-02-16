ING Groep NV Purchases 49,083 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,083 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.32. 845,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.98. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

