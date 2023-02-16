ING Groep NV Purchases 50,188 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ING Groep NV raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,188 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.90. The stock had a trading volume of 705,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.94. The company has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $352.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.