ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 701.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,155,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Stock Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Humana stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

