ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.60% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 989.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 60,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading

