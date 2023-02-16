ING Groep NV Sells 270,801 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,801 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $66.64.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.