Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00015719 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $285.78 million and $86.99 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00426616 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,029.73 or 0.28252099 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

