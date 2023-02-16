Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.5 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IVREF stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVREF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (down from $4.75) on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

