InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

InPost Trading Up 1.1 %

INPOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 1,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994. InPost has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InPost from €11.60 ($12.47) to €12.02 ($12.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

