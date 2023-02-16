Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,335.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AFBI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.40. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

