Insider Buying: AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) insider Mark Bloom acquired 7,000 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.00 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($34,027.78).

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

