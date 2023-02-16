Insider Buying: Magnetite Mines Limited (ASX:MGT) Insider Purchases 43,641 Shares of Stock

Magnetite Mines Limited (ASX:MGT – Get Rating) insider Mark Eames purchased 43,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$32,992.60 ($22,911.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Magnetite Mines Limited explores for mineral properties in South Australia. Its flagship project is Razorback Iron project that includes the Razorback Ridge, Iron Peak, and Ironback Hill deposits located in Adelaide, South Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Resources Limited and changed its name to Magnetite Mines Limited in December 2015.

