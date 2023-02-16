Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires £150.42 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($182.59).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotork alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 46 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($182.59).

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Davis purchased 49 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($182.01).

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 334.60 ($4.06) on Thursday. Rotork plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.80 ($4.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 320.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,717.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rotork Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on ROR. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.13) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350 ($4.25).

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.