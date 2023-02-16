Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires £150.42 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($182.59).
Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 46 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($182.59).
- On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Davis purchased 49 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($182.01).
Rotork Stock Performance
Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 334.60 ($4.06) on Thursday. Rotork plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.80 ($4.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 320.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,717.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
