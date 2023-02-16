Insider Buying: Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cairns purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($48,611.11).

Christopher (Chris) Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Christopher (Chris) Cairns bought 38,000 shares of Stavely Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$9,880.00 ($6,861.11).

Stavely Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Stavely Minerals Company Profile

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Stavely project covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located west of Melbourne; the Ararat project that covers an area of approximately 26 square kilometers situated in western margin of the Stawell-Bendigo zone; and the Yarram Park project located in western Victoria.

