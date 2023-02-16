Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $748,650.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 226,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.