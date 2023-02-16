Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $748,650.00.
- On Monday, January 9th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of ALTR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 226,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
