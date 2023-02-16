Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares in the company, valued at $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BWB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 107,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.67.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.
