Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares in the company, valued at $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BWB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 107,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

