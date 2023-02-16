Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $4,960,012.59 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $152.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

