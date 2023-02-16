Insider Selling: IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,421. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

