Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells 3,344 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $234,648.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,164.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 187,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.