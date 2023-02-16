Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 10,940 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $224,379.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,116,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,922,840.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 30,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,369. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $510.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

