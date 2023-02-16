Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $263,902.80 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $263,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $137,945,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

