Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $263,902.80 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $263,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $137,945,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
