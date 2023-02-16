Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Sells 5,110 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QUIK stock remained flat at $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316. QuickLogic Co. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

