Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells 1,087,027 Shares of Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,662,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,779,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45.
- On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48.
Tellurian Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of TELL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 21,578,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,236,047. The stock has a market cap of $847.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Separately, Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
