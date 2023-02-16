Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells 1,087,027 Shares of Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,662,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,779,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 21,578,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,236,047. The stock has a market cap of $847.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 15.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 21.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 332,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

