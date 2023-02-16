Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 95,030 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

