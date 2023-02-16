Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 3.4%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.90. Approximately 135,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 216,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.
Intapp Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.
Insider Activity at Intapp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.