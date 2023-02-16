Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 3.4%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.90. Approximately 135,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 216,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,736 shares of company stock worth $10,824,781. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

