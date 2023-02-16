Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 126,223 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 126,223 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

