Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,606 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

