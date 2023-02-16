Intech Investment Management LLC Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $217.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.18 and its 200-day moving average is $277.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading

