Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 103,678 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,678 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

