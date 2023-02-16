Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 159,050 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,050 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $65.36.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.