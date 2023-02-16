Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,669 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of CDW worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $212.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

