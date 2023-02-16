Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,009,466 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Halliburton worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Halliburton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,238,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,360,000 after buying an additional 908,112 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,082,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,247,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,075 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.