Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 199,615 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of DaVita worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

