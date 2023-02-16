Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 48,671 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,671 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PTC worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in PTC by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 480,627 shares of company stock valued at $59,200,934. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

