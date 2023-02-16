Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Integer Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $74.60. 300,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,191. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

