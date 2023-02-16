Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,490,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 63,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 23,300,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,539,945. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Intel

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $21,919,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,599,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,574,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 110,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

