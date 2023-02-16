International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

