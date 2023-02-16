Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.58

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.58 and traded as high as C$14.66. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.56, with a volume of 219,544 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at C$985,677.58.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

