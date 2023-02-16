Interval Partners LP Acquires 6,617 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Black Knight Stock Performance

About Black Knight

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.