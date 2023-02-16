Interval Partners LP Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.68.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

