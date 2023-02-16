Interval Partners LP Cuts Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,469 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.14% of PJT Partners worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PJT Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PJT Partners by 59.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PJT opened at $78.43 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.