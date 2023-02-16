Interval Partners LP Has $1.95 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Interval Partners LP lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,554 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after buying an additional 757,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,984,000 after purchasing an additional 211,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,931,456.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,142.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,171 shares of company stock worth $8,739,979. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

