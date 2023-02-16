Interval Partners LP Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Interval Partners LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

