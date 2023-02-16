Interval Partners LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.22% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PROG by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 41.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 214,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRG opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32.

PRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

