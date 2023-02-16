Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $282,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.23 on Thursday, hitting $415.01. 391,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $525.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

