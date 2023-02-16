Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 2.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

