Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 292,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 112,954 shares.The stock last traded at $158.40 and had previously closed at $158.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average is $156.92.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,674,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

