Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99,486.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

