Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

ITCFY stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

About Investec Group

Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.

