Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,809 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,060% compared to the average daily volume of 143 call options.
FUN traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 829,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,601. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
